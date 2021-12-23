12 days of Christmas Cookies: Coconut Christmas balls

The holidays always seem to drive Ashley Thompson a little cuckoo. From the shopping and baking, to all the decorating, things can really start to pile up even more than the snow. One person who knows the amount of crazy Ashley can produce perfecting the holiday is the Godmother to her youngest, Fox, and one of her favorite people, Marti Thompson. Marti is here to show us how to create a new, better reason to go cuckoo this season, Christmas Coconut Balls.

Chocolate Coconut Dips

2/3 c sugar

3 T water

1 c minus 1 T light corn syrup

4 c flake coconut

8 oz chocolate (Original recipe specifies semi-sweet, I use dark or mixture of semi-sweet and dark. Milk or white would work, too.)

Combine sugar, water and corn syrup. Heat to boiling. Cook until small amount of syrup forms soft ball in cold water (236° F on candy thermometer. Remove from heat and add coconut. Drop by teaspoon onto wax paper Cool. Melt chocolate and dip coconut candies in chocolate. Cool until firm. Makes 5 dozen.