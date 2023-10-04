Get out your cutting boards, your knives, and lab goggles?…because today we’re bringing an experiment that blends Biology and culinary arts into one tasty and educational experience.



Jake Kerby is the chair of the Biology department at the University of South Dakota. When he’s not teaching classes on Disease ecology or environmental toxicology, Professor Kerby serves up his popular honors course “The Science of Good Cooking.”



Today he revealed to us some tips and tricks from that course, by showing us a scientific way to slice an onion…without shedding a tear.