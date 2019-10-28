Chocolate Florentine cookies, individually wrapped for families at the Ronald McDonald House (and get the recipe too!)

There’s nothing better than being able to bring a smile or a gift of encouragement to someone who needs it. One way you can make a family’s day in KELOLAND is by getting in the kitchen. Harriet Yocum is a board member with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota and Linda Duncan is a house manager. They’re tell us about their “caring cook” program and how you can get involved.

Milk Chocolate Florentine Recipe:

2/3 cup butter

2 cups quick oats (buy gluten free quick oats to make this recipe GF)

1 cup granulated sugar

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup light or dark corn syrup

1/4 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 11.5 ounce package of milk chocolate chips



PREHEAT oven to 375 degrees F. Line baking sheets with aluminum foil.

MELT butter and stir in the rest of the ingredients except the chocolate. Drop dough on baking sheet by level teaspoons about 3 inches apart. Spread out into a thin layer with your fingers.

BAKE for 6 to 8 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely.

MELT chocolate and spread on the back of one cookie. Sandwich a second cookie on top.

You can find the Facebook Live demonstrations on our KELOLAND Living Facebook page. Don’t forget to like our page for more recipes and baking tutorials!