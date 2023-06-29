The summer heat turns up but that doesn’t mean your cravings for chocolate chip cookies turns down. So what do you do when you need a cookie but it’s too hot to turn on the oven?
WAFFLE IRON COOKIES! That’s right! Today’ we whipped up a batch of chocolate chip goodness, with no oven at all – we’re just used a waffle iron.
