St. Patrick’s Day is just a few days away and I’m sure many of you foodies are deciding which versions of corned beef, potatoes and soda bread you’re going to be making for the holiday festivities. But what about dessert? Well you’re in luck, because today’s guest brought a festive treat to share with us! Random Sweets blogger, Staci Mergenthal, demonstrated how to make some delicious brownies. Only, they aren’t just any brownies, they’re brownies that are sure to have you and all those little leprechauns begging for more!

Recipe & Directions:

Bake a pan of brownies

Place a small brownie square in bottom of each cupcake paper (themed green for St. Patrick’s Day)

Top each with a small scoop of chip ‘n mint ice cream.

Freeze.

To serve: Top with hot fudge and optional whipping cream, sprinkles, and Andes Mint pieces.

Note: Can also use cookie in place of brownie.