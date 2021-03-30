Cheesy hashbrown casserole for your Easter brunch

Ellen Doerr is the head chef at Chef Ellen in Sioux Falls. She’s here today to show us how we can whip up a fan favorite: A Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole that is sure to be a mainstay at your gathering.
Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole Ingredients:
- 2 cup corn flakes, crushed
- 3/4 cup melted butter,divided
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1 can (10 1/2 oz ) cream of chicken soup
- 2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 16 oz sour cream
- 2 lb frozen hashbrowns shredded or cubed
Directions:
In a large mixing bowl, combine frozen hashbrowns, sour cream, cheese, soup, salt, pepper, onion and 1/2 cup of the melted butter. Mix until thoroughly combined. Pour into a 13×9 baking dish.
In a small bowl, combine remaining 1/4 cup melted butter with crushed corn flakes. Sprinkle over top of casserole.
Cover dish with foil and bake for about 60 minutes. Remove foil and bake an additional 5-10 minutes to add some crunch to the topping. Serve and enjoy!