When it comes to events and gatherings, charcuterie boards have really changed the game.Completely customizable and easy to make, these boards are something every bunny loves! That’s why today we learned how to make another version that will really wow your guests and make an egg-celent add to your Easter spread. Landi Schweigert is our Charcuterie Queen and the owner of Cultivated in Love. She stopped by today to put a unique twist on your personalized board by making it in an Easter basket!

Charcuterie Easter basket