If we can be honest for a second, there isn’t anything better in this life than a good cocktail party with friends, but during the holiday season, why would anyone want to cook more than they absolutely have to?



If you’re in the same boat as us and love to host but don’t love cooking, we’ve got the perfect thing. A charcuterie board.



But not just any board, we called in the big guns! Landi Schweigert is our resident master board builder, and today, she’s ready to mount a new challenge. A charcu-turkey!



The timing couldn’t be better, with Thanksgiving just eight days away!