Are you ready for a new year? No, we’re not talking the school year. Today, we learned more about the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashana.



Taly Bialostocki is a local Jewish community member. She joined us to show us how we can celebrate Rosh Hashana with our friends in the Jewish community when it begins on September 25th.

Taly Bialostocki and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

Learn more about Judaism in KELOLAND:

How to make Hamentashen to celebrate Purim

Remembering The Holocaust through local stories

Chanuhka traditions that bring a latke joy