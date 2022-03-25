Are you on the hunt for one ring to rule them all, or are you more the type to stay put and stay safe in the shire? Well, if you’re anything like us, you’re always ready to join Bilbo, Frodo & Sam on an adventure. There’s no better day than today which is also known as Tolkien Day! To honor the holiday featuring the Lord of the Rings books written by J.R.R Tolkein, we showed you a very special way to celebrate by making your own hobbit hole door cookies and Gollum’s Goblet.

Hobbit Hole Door Cookies & Gollum’s Goblet Final Product

Hobbit Hole Door Cookies:

Perfectly circle shaped shortbread cookies

Green frosting

Yellow M&M (or anything else that’s yellow/gold and circular shaped)

Directions: Frost the cookies and place the yellow/gold item of your choice right in the center.

Gollum’s Goblet

Sprite

White wine

Gold sprinkles (or anything else for the rim)

Directions: Wet the rim of your cup with lime juice, dip into the gold sprinkles to cover rim. Add the white wine and some sprite.