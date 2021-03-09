Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with this turkey-sweet potato “shepherd’s pie” recipe

Mary Micheals is the Public Health Prevention Coordinator with Live Well Sioux Falls. She’s here today to share a recipe her mother used to make: A traditional Shepherd’s pie.

Turkey-Sweet Potato “Shepherd’s Pie”

Potatoes:

1-1/2 lbs sweet potatoes (peeled, diced)

1/2 cup 1% milk

1/4 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth

2 tbsp reduced-fat sour cream

3 cloves garlic (optional)

kosher salt and pepper to taste

Filling:

1 lb 93% lean ground turkey

1 tsp olive oil

1 medium onion (diced)

1 celery stalk (chopped)

1 parsnip (diced)

8 oz mushrooms (diced)

10 oz frozen mixed vegetables

1 cup fat-free low-sodium chicken broth*

2 tsp tomato paste

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp freshly chopped rosemary

salt and pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400°F.

For the sweet potatoes: Boil sweet potatoes and garlic (if using) in a pot of salted water until cooked and soft. Drain and mash with chicken broth, milk, sour cream, salt and pepper.

For the filling: brown the ground turkey in a large skillet and season with salt and pepper. When cooked, set aside on a plate. Add olive oil to the pan, then add the onion and sauté one minute. Add the celery, parsnip, salt and pepper to taste and cook about 12 minutes until celery is soft. Add mushrooms; sauté another 3-4 minutes. Add frozen vegetables, chicken broth, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, rosemary, cooked turkey, and mix well. Simmer on low about 5-10 minutes.

In 6 oven safe individual oven safe dishes (or a 9 x 12 baking dish) spread 1 cup of the meat mixture on the bottom of each dish. Top each with 1/2 cup mashed sweet potatoes. Use a fork to scrape the top of the potatoes to make ridges. Bake 20 to 30 minutes or until potatoes turn golden and the filling is heated through. If baking in a large casserole dish, add more time as needed to heat through. Remove from oven and let it cool 10 minutes before serving.