Quick! Without looking it up, how many digits come after the decimal point in Pi? If you said anything other than infinity, you’d be incorrect. Still, the most commonly associated numbers are 3.14. Also known as today’s date!

Clark Caserella joined us in studio today to celebrate Pi Day! He showed us how we can create the perfectly-themed treat that will have a line at your door longer than the places after the decimal in Pi.

Clark Casarella helps Ashley Thompson celebrate Pi Day with a pecan pie!

Pecan pie for Pi Day

