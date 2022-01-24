Celebrate National Peanut Butter Day with your fur baby!

Today is Brittany’s dog Jordy’s favorite day of the year, it’s National Peanut Butter Day! It doesn’t matter if you’re making your own at home or picking up your favorite jar at the grocery store there is truly endless possibilities for the sticky stuff. Morgan Weber is the owner of Lucky Pup Adventures in Sioux Falls, she stopped by the studio to show us how we can make our own peanut butter flavored dog treats that your hound dog will love.

Easy Three Ingredient Dog Treats:

1 1/2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats, or flour

1/2 cup smooth peanut butter

1 large very ripe banana (or 2 medium bananas), smashed

Directions:

Smash the banana and peanut butter into a bowl together. If you are using regular oats, process them in a blender until they make a smooth flour. Mix the flour into the banana and peanut butter either by hand with a fork or in a food processor. The dough should be very thick and well mixed and smooth. If your dough is sticky or crumbly, add peanut butter 1 tablespoon at a time until firm & smooth.

Roll into a 1/4″ slab to cut with cookie cutters or roll them into little balls and smash them with your hands into a little cookie. Bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes until dried out and lightly brown. Store at room temperature if they will be eaten soon, or in the fridge or freezer for longer storage.