Celebrate National Peanut Butter Day with this healthy PB ‘Twix’ Bar recipe!

Mariah Reil is a registered dietitian and Senior Wellness Programs Specialist at Sanford Health. She’s here today to share with us a home made peanut butter Twix bar that won’t make you want to pick a right or a left.

Homemade Peanut Butter ‘Twix’ Bars

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups almond flour
¼ cup melted coconut oil
3 tbsp maple syrup or honey
1 tsp vanilla

Peanut butter layer:
2/3 cup natural creamy peanut butter
1/3 cup maple syrup or honey
¼ cup coconut oil (may also use butter)
1 tsp vanilla

Chocolate layer:
¾ cup semi sweet or dark chocolate chips
1 tbsp coconut oil or butter

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350. Line a square baking dish with parchment paper.
  2. In a bowl, add the almond flour, oil, maple syrup, and vanilla. Mix until a thick, sandy texture comes together. Press into the prepared pan. Bake for 10 minutes and let cool.
  3. In a pan, add the peanut butter, maple syrup, oil, and vanilla. Heat on medium low for about 2 minutes, until mixture starts to bubble. Stir frequently. Pour over the crust.
  4. Let layers cool completely by placing in the fridge for 30 minutes or in the freezer for 15 minutes.
  5. Make the chocolate layer by melting the chocolate chips and oil in the microwave for 30 second increments, until just melted and smooth.
  6. Pour the chocolate layer over the cooled layers and let set completely. You can place in the fridge or freezer. Once cooled, remove from pan, cut into squares and enjoy!

