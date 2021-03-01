Celebrate National Peanut Butter Day with this healthy PB ‘Twix’ Bar recipe!

Aww weddings… What's not to love? The ceremony, the dress, the food and of course, the cake. With everyone becoming more and more aware of what they are putting in their bodies, how can you be sure that you'll be able to have your wedding cake, and eat it too on your big day?

Emily Wilson is the head chef at Bee Loved Kitchen. She shows us how we can give the classic wedding cake a raw vegan update. The best part? It's a beautiful, delicious cake that's almost looks too good to eat.--We did say almost.