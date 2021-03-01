Celebrate National Peanut Butter Day with this healthy PB ‘Twix’ Bar recipe!

Mariah Reil is a registered dietitian and Senior Wellness Programs Specialist at Sanford Health. She’s here today to share with us a home made peanut butter Twix bar that won’t make you want to pick a right or a left.
Homemade Peanut Butter ‘Twix’ Bars
Ingredients:
1 ½ cups almond flour
¼ cup melted coconut oil
3 tbsp maple syrup or honey
1 tsp vanilla
Peanut butter layer:
2/3 cup natural creamy peanut butter
1/3 cup maple syrup or honey
¼ cup coconut oil (may also use butter)
1 tsp vanilla
Chocolate layer:
¾ cup semi sweet or dark chocolate chips
1 tbsp coconut oil or butter
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350. Line a square baking dish with parchment paper.
- In a bowl, add the almond flour, oil, maple syrup, and vanilla. Mix until a thick, sandy texture comes together. Press into the prepared pan. Bake for 10 minutes and let cool.
- In a pan, add the peanut butter, maple syrup, oil, and vanilla. Heat on medium low for about 2 minutes, until mixture starts to bubble. Stir frequently. Pour over the crust.
- Let layers cool completely by placing in the fridge for 30 minutes or in the freezer for 15 minutes.
- Make the chocolate layer by melting the chocolate chips and oil in the microwave for 30 second increments, until just melted and smooth.
- Pour the chocolate layer over the cooled layers and let set completely. You can place in the fridge or freezer. Once cooled, remove from pan, cut into squares and enjoy!