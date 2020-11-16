Celebrate National Guacamole Day with this unique recipe

With the snow already on the ground, and knowing that more winter is coming, we're sure you're looking for the perfect homemade comfort food. Regardless, of whether it's a soup that warms you inside out, or a pasta that fills you with the feeling of home, a homemade noodle is true comfort.

Janelle Revier is a Culinary arts teacher at The CTE Academy in Sioux Falls. She shows us the ins and the outs of making a perfect homemade noodle.