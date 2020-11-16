Celebrate National Guacamole Day with this unique recipe

Saturday was National Guacamole Day so we’re celebrating today! Chef Ellen joined us to share a unique recipe that you can try at home.

Ingredients 

6 hard boiled eggs 

2 ripe avocado 

I tablespoon lime juice, (or lemon) 

1/2 teaspoon salt 

1 tablespoon sour cream, (can use mayo if you need dairy-free) 

I tablespoon cilantro for garnish

Directions:

Hard Boil eggs for 12 minutes on the stovetop or 5 minutes high pressure in the Instant Pot.  Cool eggs and cut in half lengthwise.  Place yolks in a bowl and mash with a fork, adding in sour cream, avocado, and salt.

Fill egg white halves using a spoon to scoop the filling into the egg.  Alternatively, you can place the filling mixture in a ziploc bag and cut off one end, to use as a piping bag.

