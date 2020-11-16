Celebrate National Guacamole Day with this unique recipe

Saturday was National Guacamole Day so we’re celebrating today! Chef Ellen joined us to share a unique recipe that you can try at home.
Ingredients
6 hard boiled eggs
2 ripe avocado
I tablespoon lime juice, (or lemon)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon sour cream, (can use mayo if you need dairy-free)
I tablespoon cilantro for garnish
Directions:
Hard Boil eggs for 12 minutes on the stovetop or 5 minutes high pressure in the Instant Pot. Cool eggs and cut in half lengthwise. Place yolks in a bowl and mash with a fork, adding in sour cream, avocado, and salt.
Fill egg white halves using a spoon to scoop the filling into the egg. Alternatively, you can place the filling mixture in a ziploc bag and cut off one end, to use as a piping bag.