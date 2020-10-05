Celebrate Hispanic heritage with this tostada recipe

When you think of authentic Mexican food here on our show – you probably think of today’s guest. He has shown me how to make delicious fajitas and enchiladas – and he even helped me turn my kids’ left over dark chocolate Easter bunny – into an amazing mole sauce. Today, Mexican chef extraordinaire, Alex Ramirez, is here to show us how to make traditional Mexican tostadas and while he is at it he is going to fill us in on some of the Hispanic history that we are celebrating during Hispanic Heritage Month.

On Tuesday, October 6th KELOLAND Media group is airing a half hour primetime special highlighting our Hispanic Community right here in KELOLAND. We’ll introduce you to business owners and talk with community members on what Hispanic Heritage means to them. We’ll also find out how a local organization is working to inform and encourage the Spanish speaking community to vote this November. And from South America to South Dakota, hear how two teachers in the Spanish Immersion program at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary are bringing their life experiences to the classroom. Those stories and more right here on KELO TV at 6:30 Tuesday night.