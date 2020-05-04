Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these authentic Mexican enchiladas

Tomorrow is Cinco de Mayo, and while we usually love to celebrate this day at our Cinco de Mayo festival, this year is going to look a little bit different.



But that doesn’t mean that we can’t celebrate. In fact, this is the perfect year to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in the kitchen.

Ashley Thompson recently spent some time learning to make authentic Mexican enchiladas with Alex Ramirez. And let’s just say, she didn’t have all the ingredients…but they made it work.

Receta!

Enchiladas with mole. (Enmoladas)

Serving for 2

Ingredients:

6 Corn tortillas

1 small piece of Mexican chocolate

2 spoons of mole Dona Maria

5 spoons of olive oil

1 tomato

1 lime

Salt

2 spoons of chopped onion

1 spoon of oregano

Mexican cheese to taste (Queso Fresco)

Lettuce to taste

Sour cream to taste.

Sliced Onions to taste

Preparation:

Slice half onion and put it in a bowl with 1 cup of water, one lime and a sprinkle of salt.

In an aluminum tray mix olive oil with mole and add the Mexican chocolate. Put in a pan to heat at low flame. Steer now and then until chocolate melts.

Warm tortillas on a separate pan both sides until they are soft and not braking apart. Take shrimp out and chop into small piec. Put tortillas into mole mix until they are fully covered then, roll with pinch of oregano, onion and cheese. Use same pan and form all enchiladas in a row and put some mozzarella cheese on top if desired. Leave for 3 minutes and pull them out.

Serving:

Put 3 enchiladas on a plate and cover with sliced lettuce. Add sliced onion from bowl according to personal taste. Place a few tomato slices and sprinkle some Mexican queso fresco and sour cream on top.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Caminando Juntos virtually AND support a local business by enjoying delicious food from one of these Cinco de Mayo Fiesta food vendors!

Find out more at cincofiesta.com.