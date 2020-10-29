Cauldron brew cocktails

We’re just over 48 hours from Halloween, and while this year’s celebration may look a little different – that doesn’t mean that there isn’t time for a spook-tacular halloween cocktail. And we have the perfect liberating libation.


Kellen Hempel is a mixologist at the Dakota Brick house in Vermillion, and the mastermind behind “Cocktails By Kellen.” He shows us how to make the perfect halloween cocktail at home. Perfect for a socially, distanced Halloween.

Cauldron Brew Cocktail

.75 OZ Lemon Juice

1 oz gin

1.5 oz melon liquor

3 dashes orange bitters

Shake with ice and pour into coupe glass 

