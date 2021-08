Take out your composition books, your shot glasses and your number 2 pencils because Mixologist, Kellen Hempel, is sharing a cocktail recipe for the parents that’s sure to capture the spirit of back to school week.

Back To School Blue Recipe:

2 oz white rum

1 1/2 oz mango rum cream

1 oz blue curacao

3/4 oz cream of coconut syrup

1 oz mango/orange juice

1 oz heavy cream

2 oz pineapple juice

2 heavy dashes of angostura bitters