Lemon is a quintessential dessert flavor, and while we all love lemon bars, today we’re showing you a new take on lemon desserts. Debbie Colby stopped by to help us whip up a lemon cannoli a special take on the classic Italian dessert that you’re sure to love.

Canolli

Ingredients:

1 box (14.1 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury Pie Crusts (2 Count), softened as directed on box

1 egg

1 teaspoon water

3/4 cup lemon curd

1/2 cup marshmallow fluff

1 cup frozen whipped topping, thawed

Optional, 1 teaspoon lemon zest

STEPS

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Spray 8 cannoli forms with non-stick baking spray.

2. Unroll pie dough and cut four 4 1/2 inch circles from each crust. Make an egg wash by whisking the egg and water together. Wrap one pie dough circle around each cannoli form sealing the edges with egg wash. Set on a parchment paper lined baking sheet and freeze for 10 minutes.

3. Remove and bake for 10-12 minutes until lightly golden brown. Allow to cool for 10 minutes then carefully remove them from the cannoli forms. Let them cool completely.

4. Stir together lemon curd and marshmallow fluff. Stir in the whipped topping. Pour into a disposable pastry or zip top bag.

5. Just before serving, snip the tip off the pastry bag and pipe the pie filling into the pie crust cannoli shells.

6. If desired, sprinkle lemon zest onto pie filling at ends of cannoli.

Authentic Cannoli Recipe

To make the shell you can make it from scratch or you can use prepared pie dough. For this example I am using prepared pie dough. You use a circular cutter 4 inches in diameter. You

Will want the dough as thin as you can to give it that yummy crisp taste. You then will use a cannoli tube and wrap the dough around it, us an egg wash to hold together. Now comes the fun part, you will place the 4 wrapped tubes in an Air Fryer. You will want to cook in Airy Fryer at 400F for 5-7 minutes or until shells are crisp. You will then want them to cool with the cannoli tube as they become cool then you can put your desired filing in Cannoli Shell