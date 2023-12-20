Merrily we’re rolling along to Christmas Day. And nothing says Christmas like the magic of twinklingly lights and driving around with the family enjoying the festively lit homes all around town.
But we don’t have to only enjoy looking at Christmas Lights. We can eat them too!! Well, maybe not the traditional lights on the tree, but we can enjoy these lights because they are made with strawberries!!
