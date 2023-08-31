Earlier in the summer we went on an adventure to ask the question, “Will it waffle?”



Which led us to the understanding, “yes, most things can be waffled… except eggs.”



So in preparation for a new season; we’ve come up with a new question: “Can we carbonate it?” We don’t think eggs will work in this instance either, but you know what might? Your favorite beverage! Almost anything from lemonade to gin.

