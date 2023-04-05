Eating well makes you feel great, but it can often be tough to get in all the necessary nutrients we need in a day. One nutrient many of us are lacking is fiber.



Dr. Lauren Skattum is dual board-certified in gynecology and lifestyle medicine. She joined us to show us how we can whip up the homemade granola that she recommends to her patients when they need to up their fiber intake.

According to Dr. Skattum, food is medicine and breakfast is the most important meal of the day!

She says this fiber rich granola boosts your metabolism for the rest of the day while anchoring your circadian rhythm for the best sleep. She also says that starting your day off with high fiber, protein and nutrients keeps your mind sharp and GI tract moving!

