Regardless of whether you’re already a world traveler or you’re looking to set sail on your first adventure a great place to start your research is with a cocktail. That’s why we’re showcasing cocktails from around the globe with a segment we’re calling “continental cocktails.” Today, we’re showing you a drink that you may spot in the hand of “The Girl From Ipanema”.



Or, the hand of today’s guest, Carla Konrad. Originally from Fortaleza, Brazil, she joined us today to show us how we can turn out a caipirinha that rivals your current favorite cocktail.

Carla Konrad and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

Caipirinha:

Slice a lime into eight wedges

Muddle the lime wedges with two spoons of cane sugar

Add 2 ounces of cachaça and ice and shake or pour the cachaça into a glass with ice

Add lime and sugar mix

Saúde!!