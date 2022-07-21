Regardless of whether you’re already a world traveler or you’re looking to set sail on your first adventure a great place to start your research is with a cocktail. That’s why we’re showcasing cocktails from around the globe with a segment we’re calling “continental cocktails.” Today, we’re showing you a drink that you may spot in the hand of “The Girl From Ipanema”.
Or, the hand of today’s guest, Carla Konrad. Originally from Fortaleza, Brazil, she joined us today to show us how we can turn out a caipirinha that rivals your current favorite cocktail.
Caipirinha:
- Slice a lime into eight wedges
- Muddle the lime wedges with two spoons of cane sugar
- Add 2 ounces of cachaça and ice and shake or pour the cachaça into a glass with ice
- Add lime and sugar mix
Saúde!!