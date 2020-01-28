Buffalo cauliflower: a healthy recipe for game day

What are you more excited for this Sunday: The big game? Or the big eats? We all know that you can’t have a successful football party without delicious food, which is why we asked the general manager from the Co-Op Natural Foods, Patrick Sayler, to join us. He’s got two game day recipes to share that are sure to please all of the football fans this weekend.

Buffalo Cauliflower:

Step 1: Toss cauliflower florets in olive oil, salt and pepper.

Step 2: Roast at 400F for 20 minutes.

Step 3: Toss in vegan buffalo sauce and butter

Serve with ranch, blue cheese, carrots and celery

Beer Cheese Dip:

Step 1: Place cubed cheese, cream cheese, garlic and scallions into a food processor and pulse several times.

Step 2: Add Worcestershire and slowly drizzle in beer as you blend the mixture together.

Step 3: Add salt and pepper to taste.

Serve with your favorite crackers, veggies or bread!

