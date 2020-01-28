Buffalo cauliflower: a healthy recipe for game day

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:
Apply for the KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show

What are you more excited for this Sunday: The big game? Or the big eats? We all know that you can’t have a successful football party without delicious food, which is why we asked the general manager from the Co-Op Natural Foods, Patrick Sayler, to join us. He’s got two game day recipes to share that are sure to please all of the football fans this weekend.

Buffalo Cauliflower:

Step 1: Toss cauliflower florets in olive oil, salt and pepper.
Step 2: Roast at 400F for 20 minutes.
Step 3: Toss in vegan buffalo sauce and butter
Serve with ranch, blue cheese, carrots and celery

Beer Cheese Dip:

Step 1: Place cubed cheese, cream cheese, garlic and scallions into a food processor and pulse several times.
Step 2: Add Worcestershire and slowly drizzle in beer as you blend the mixture together.
Step 3: Add salt and pepper to taste.
Serve with your favorite crackers, veggies or bread!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests