Breakfast in a mug

By now, it’s safe to say you’ve heard of the mug cake trend. We’ve even tried a couple of variations here on the show. The fact that they’re so easy to make and that you can get a single-serving of a delicious snack so quickly is what makes them so popular. We put another spin on mug meals by putting breakfast in the mug! Nobody likes to deal with the mess and take the time it takes to make pancakes in the morning when everyone is rushing out the door. So, we took care of that problem by sharing a recipe which means you can have a pancake whenever you want!
Gluten Free Pancake in a Mug Ingredients:
- 2-3 tbsp butter (dairy or non-dairy)
- 2 tbsp certified gluten-free oat flour
- 2 tbsp gluten-free all-purpose flour mix
- heaping ¼ tsp baking soda
- 3 tbsp maple syrup, plus additional for topping
- 1 large (or extra large) egg
- 3 tbsp milk (dairy or non-dairy)
Directions:
- Add butter to large mug. Microwave on HIGH for 20 to 30 seconds until melted.
- Remove mug and let butter cool slightly.
- Add oat flour, gluten-free all-purpose flour, and baking soda. Stir well.
- Add maple syrup, egg, and milk. Stir well.
- Cook on HIGH for 3 minutes.
- Let sit in microwave for another minute or two.
- Drizzle some additional maple syrup over your mug pancake before eating. Enjoy!