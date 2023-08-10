Today Mitchell Olson did a step-by-step tutorial with Ashley Thompson on how to make his 5-minute, easy, Artisan Bread.

Here’s the recipe and instructions if you’d like to try this delicious bread at home.

No-Knead, No-Fuss, Dutch Oven Bread

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups flour (bread-flour or all-purpose flour)
  • 2 tsp. instant yeast
  • 2 tsp. kosher coarse salt
  • 1 1/2 cups hot water (as hot as the tap)

Instructions:

  1. In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, instant yeast, and kosher salt.
  2. Gradually add hot water while stirring with a spatula. Gently mix until the flour is incorporated with the water. Do not over-stir; just enough to combine.
  3. Use the spatula to scrape the sides of the bowl, then cover the bowl with a plate or a fitted cover. Place it in a warm spot and let it rise for 2 hours.
  4. After 2 hours, use a fork to gently separate the dough from the sides of the bowl. Transfer the dough onto a lightly floured surface.
  5. Sprinkle some flour over the dough and shape it into a round circle. Place the dough on a large square piece of parchment paper.
  6. Return the dough to the bowl for an additional 30-minute rest.
  7. During this 30-minute rest, preheat your oven to 450°F (230°C). Add the empty Dutch oven, with its lid, into the pre-heating oven.
  8. Once the oven is preheated, carefully remove the hot Dutch oven. Lift the dough along with the parchment paper and place it into the Dutch oven.
  9. Cover the Dutch oven with its lid and bake for 30 minutes.
  10. After 30 minutes, remove the lid and continue baking for an additional 10 minutes to achieve a golden crust.
  11. Carefully remove the Dutch oven from the oven and transfer the bread to a cooling rack.
  12. Allow the bread to cool slightly before slicing. Serve and enjoy your freshly baked Dutch oven bread!