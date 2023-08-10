Today Mitchell Olson did a step-by-step tutorial with Ashley Thompson on how to make his 5-minute, easy, Artisan Bread.

Here’s the recipe and instructions if you’d like to try this delicious bread at home.

No-Knead, No-Fuss, Dutch Oven Bread

Ingredients:

3 cups flour (bread-flour or all-purpose flour)

2 tsp. instant yeast

2 tsp. kosher coarse salt

1 1/2 cups hot water (as hot as the tap)

Instructions: