Today Mitchell Olson did a step-by-step tutorial with Ashley Thompson on how to make his 5-minute, easy, Artisan Bread.
Here’s the recipe and instructions if you’d like to try this delicious bread at home.
No-Knead, No-Fuss, Dutch Oven Bread
Ingredients:
- 3 cups flour (bread-flour or all-purpose flour)
- 2 tsp. instant yeast
- 2 tsp. kosher coarse salt
- 1 1/2 cups hot water (as hot as the tap)
Instructions:
- In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, instant yeast, and kosher salt.
- Gradually add hot water while stirring with a spatula. Gently mix until the flour is incorporated with the water. Do not over-stir; just enough to combine.
- Use the spatula to scrape the sides of the bowl, then cover the bowl with a plate or a fitted cover. Place it in a warm spot and let it rise for 2 hours.
- After 2 hours, use a fork to gently separate the dough from the sides of the bowl. Transfer the dough onto a lightly floured surface.
- Sprinkle some flour over the dough and shape it into a round circle. Place the dough on a large square piece of parchment paper.
- Return the dough to the bowl for an additional 30-minute rest.
- During this 30-minute rest, preheat your oven to 450°F (230°C). Add the empty Dutch oven, with its lid, into the pre-heating oven.
- Once the oven is preheated, carefully remove the hot Dutch oven. Lift the dough along with the parchment paper and place it into the Dutch oven.
- Cover the Dutch oven with its lid and bake for 30 minutes.
- After 30 minutes, remove the lid and continue baking for an additional 10 minutes to achieve a golden crust.
- Carefully remove the Dutch oven from the oven and transfer the bread to a cooling rack.
- Allow the bread to cool slightly before slicing. Serve and enjoy your freshly baked Dutch oven bread!