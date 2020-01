Whitney Werner is a holistically- trained health and wellness coach and she's with the Facebook group "Sioux Falls Vegan and Vegetarian Meet up". She's here to show us a tasty plant-based recipe that's sure to help you eat more fruits and veggies in 2020.

Mediterranean Inspired Buddha Bowl Prep time: 30 minutes Serves: 4-6

Base: 2 cups of quinoa 2 cups of water + 2 cups of veggie broth 2 T. Olive oil 1 tsp salt

Protein: 2 cans of chickpeas, drained and rinsed Drizzle of olive oil to coat nonstick skillet Spices (as desired): pink salt, garlic powder, cumin, tarragon, paprika, pepper

Veggies: 1-2 bunches of kale, torn or chopped coarsely (sautéed with water or oil, season with salt & garlic powder) Tomatoes, diced Cucumber, peeled and diced Fresh curly parsley (to taste), chopped fine

Sauce: Hummus (flavor of preference), thinned with a little warm water OR tahini, thinned and whisked with a little lemon juice & salt

Optional garnishes: Kalamata Olives Lemon wedges for garnish

DIRECTIONS:Prepare your base grain first. In a medium sized pot, boil the water + broth (or just water); when boiling, add EVOO, salt, and rinsed quinoa. Cover and cook on medium-low for 15-20 minutes until the grain is fluffy and tender, but not soaking wet. Optional alternative: Use a quick-prep quinoa or brown rice packet, or other quick-cooking whole grain.

Toss drained/rinsed beans with spices (or your variations of preference). Heat a nonstick skillet with a drizzle of olive oil, and then add the beans. Sauté until lightly browned 2-3 minutes, tossing frequently to prevent scalding. Optional alternative: Use cold/uncooked as they are, or sub another bean or protein source (eg: tofu, tempeh, pinto or black beans).