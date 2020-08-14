Boohoo Woohoo cocktails to celebrate back-to-school

Brittany and Ashley share two recipes. A boohoo cocktail for the sad moms about school starting up and a woohoo recipe for those happy!

Sad Mommy Sangria Recipe:

750 ml of wine

1/2 cup Blue Curaco

1/2 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup simple syrup

Directions: Dump all of those ingredients and mix in a pitcher. Pour in glass over ice but leave room to top it off with 7-up.

French Mar-Yay-Me Recipe:

2oz vodka

2 ox pineapple juice

1/4 chambord

Directions. Pour ingredients into shaker with ice. Shake. Strain into glass.