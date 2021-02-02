Did you know that cardiovascular disease claims the life of 1 in 3 women? It’s a startling statistic that’s bound to catch your attention, even with all the hoopla going on surrounding this weekend’s Big Game.
February isn’t just a big month for football, it’s also Go Red for Women month, which is why we asked Chrissy Meyer with the American Heart Association to help us combine the two by helping us out with a healthy Big Game appetizer and telling us more about what women can do to reduce their risk of heart disease.
Big Game Appetizers: Heart-healthy sweet potato nachos
