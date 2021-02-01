Big Game Appetizers: Chicken parmesan pinwheels

We’re being joined by Chef Ellen Doer, head chef and owner of Chef Ellen in Sioux Falls. She’s here today to share with us our first recipe of the week. She’s sharing one of her favorites, a baked chicken parmesan pinwheel that you’re absolutely going to be head over heels for.

Chicken Parmesan Pinwheel Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon fresh minced basil or parsley

½ cup freshly shredded Parmesan cheese

1 ½ cups freshly shredded mozzarella cheese (divided)

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 cup Marinara

1 ½ cups shredded chicken (1 large chicken breast)

1 can Pillsbury refrigerated crescent dough sheet (or pizza dough)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line 1 large baking sheet with foil and spray with lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, stir together chicken, marinara and Italian seasoning

Spread the refrigerated dough out on a large, flat surface and form into a rectangle shape, pressing together any seams. Spread the mixture evenly over the dough. Sprinkle evenly with 1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese and ½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese.

Roll into a log starting with the longer side. For best results, refrigerate the log for 30 minutes or up to 2 hours.

When ready to bake, slice the log into 1 inch pieces and arrange on the prepared baking sheet, cut side up. Top each pinwheel equally with the remaining shredded Mozzarella.

Bake at 375 for 15-17 minutes, or until golden brown on top.

Serve immediately, garnished with fresh minced parsley or basil.