Big Game Appetizer: Dairy free buffalo chicken dip

Mariah Reil is a registered dietitian and Senior Wellness Programs Specialist with Sanford Health. She’s here to share with us her dairy free version of buffalo chicken dip that tastes so good, you won’t even be able to tell the difference between the two.
Dairy Free Buffalo Chicken Dip
Ingredients:
2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
2 cans great northern beans, rinsed and drained
1/3 cup hot sauce
½ tsp black pepper
½ tsp paprika
½ tsp garlic powder
½ tsp onion powder
1 tsp dried parsley
¼ cup tahini
2 tbsp olive oil
1-2 tbsp water, as needed
**Optional: may sprinkle with cheddar cheese, noting this would no longer make the recipe dairy-free for those who need it**
Directions:
- Cook and shred the chicken breast. This can be done in an instant pot on high pressure for 18 minutes, or you may place chicken breasts in a crockpot on high for 2-3 hours and shred.
- In a food processor, add beans, hot sauce and spices. Blend for 1 minute until smooth, but not completely pureed. Scrape down the container with a rubber spatula as needed.
- Replace lid and puree while adding the tahini. Continue pureeing for about 30 seconds. Pause to scrape the bowl and puree once more while adding the olive oil. Check the texture. If you desire a thick dip, continue to step 4. If you desire a thinner dip, puree and add 1-2 tbsp of water until desired consistency.
- In a crockpot, add the pureed mixture and the shredded chicken. Mix well and set to low for 4-6 hours, or while you snack and watch the game. Enjoy with carrots, celery, crackers, or tortilla chips.
- Optional: once in the crockpot, you may sprinkle the mixture with cheddar cheese, which will no longer make the recipe dairy-free.*