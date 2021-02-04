Big Game Appetizer: Dairy free buffalo chicken dip

Mariah Reil is a registered dietitian and Senior Wellness Programs Specialist with Sanford Health. She’s here to share with us her dairy free version of buffalo chicken dip that tastes so good, you won’t even be able to tell the difference between the two.

Dairy Free Buffalo Chicken Dip

Ingredients:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 cans great northern beans, rinsed and drained

1/3 cup hot sauce

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp paprika

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

1 tsp dried parsley

¼ cup tahini

2 tbsp olive oil

1-2 tbsp water, as needed

**Optional: may sprinkle with cheddar cheese, noting this would no longer make the recipe dairy-free for those who need it**

Directions: