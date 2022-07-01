Picture this: You’re sitting outside enjoying a delicious summer cocktail while hosting your friends and family when all of a sudden the drinks are empty and you find yourself stranded at the kitchen counter or bar. The simple answer to that is making a batch cocktail. Today’s guest says the untested limits of homemade batch cocktails make them versatile enough for any occasion or palate, and they’re easy to transport. Kellen Hempel is a Mixologist. He stopped by to share a summer tiki recipe and what makes it so special. He’s also has tips for making big batch cocktails for the perfect summer sip that will last all night long.

Making the summer tiki cocktail drink

Havana Sunset Batch Recipe (approximately 12 servings):

-24oz dark rum

-40oz pinneapple juice

-12oz cream of coconut

-36oz frozen mango chunks

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a blender with 1-2 scoops of ice and blend until you have a smoothie-like consistency. Garnish with a sprinkle of nutmeg on top.