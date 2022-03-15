Picture it: It’s 44 bc in Rome, you’re the most powerful man in the world aka Julius Caesar. When all of a sudden you are warned to “BEWARE THE IDES OF MARCH.” Where does that leave you?

Well, according to William Shakespeare, what happens shortly after is the fall of Caesar at the hands of some his most-trusted advisors. While Caesar didn’t survive the attack, one thing has: A salad that bares his name. To honor him, and the Ides of March, we’re here to show you how you can create your own vegetarian-friendly version of the Caesars salad–in other words–No Anchovies!

“BEWARE THE IDES OF MARCH” Caesar salad skewers

BEWARE THE IDES OF MARCH Caesar salad skewers

Anchovy-free Caesar salad dressing

1/3 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 garlic cloves (pressed or minced)

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce (look for a brand without anchovies)

1/2 cup olive oil

Salt

Pepper

The fun part about making these Caesar salad skewers is going all in on the theme and using

sword skewers!

On a skewer, layer Romain lettuce and parmesan shavings. Then drizzle with Caesar dressing and serve!