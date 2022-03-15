Picture it: It’s 44 bc in Rome, you’re the most powerful man in the world aka Julius Caesar. When all of a sudden you are warned to “BEWARE THE IDES OF MARCH.” Where does that leave you?
Well, according to William Shakespeare, what happens shortly after is the fall of Caesar at the hands of some his most-trusted advisors. While Caesar didn’t survive the attack, one thing has: A salad that bares his name. To honor him, and the Ides of March, we’re here to show you how you can create your own vegetarian-friendly version of the Caesars salad–in other words–No Anchovies!
“BEWARE THE IDES OF MARCH” Caesar salad skewers
Anchovy-free Caesar salad dressing
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 2 garlic cloves (pressed or minced)
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce (look for a brand without anchovies)
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- Salt
- Pepper
On a skewer, layer Romain lettuce and parmesan shavings. Then drizzle with Caesar dressing and serve!