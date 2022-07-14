“Aux armes, citoyens! Formez vos bataillons!” It’s Bastille Day! This day, in French Fete National Française, celebrates the storming of the Bastille, a major event of the French Revolution. And what better way to celebrate than with a deliciously French cocktail?



Stephanie McKenna is the manager at Glacial Lakes Distillery. She joined us to teach us a thing or two about the decidedly French cocktail – Between the Sheets.

Between the Sheets cocktail ingredients

Between the Sheets

2 oz Glacial Lakes Brandy

1 oz Whitecap Rum

1 oz lemon juice

.5 oz simple syrup

1 egg white

Dash of orange bitters

Combine in shaker and shake first without ice. Add ice and shake again to get the frothiest drink. Pour over a double strainer into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange peel and serve.