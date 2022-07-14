“Aux armes, citoyens! Formez vos bataillons!” It’s Bastille Day! This day, in French Fete National Française, celebrates the storming of the Bastille, a major event of the French Revolution. And what better way to celebrate than with a deliciously French cocktail?
Stephanie McKenna is the manager at Glacial Lakes Distillery. She joined us to teach us a thing or two about the decidedly French cocktail – Between the Sheets.
Between the Sheets
- 2 oz Glacial Lakes Brandy
- 1 oz Whitecap Rum
- 1 oz lemon juice
- .5 oz simple syrup
- 1 egg white
- Dash of orange bitters
Combine in shaker and shake first without ice. Add ice and shake again to get the frothiest drink. Pour over a double strainer into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange peel and serve.