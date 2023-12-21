It was a Christmas miracle here at the KELOLAND LIVING studio because we had none other than Mitchell’s Mom. She found an extremely simple way to make peanut brittle…in a microwave.



We wanted to see this for ourselves…however, since this recipe is time sensitive, we needed to keep the cooking moving along.

Here’s the recipe:

1 Cup Sugar

1/2 Cup Cornstarch

1 Cup Peanuts

1 Tablespoon Butter

1 Tablespoon Vanilla

1 teaspoon Baking Soda

Combine the sugar and cornstarch, stir, then microwave 4 minutes. Quickly add the peanuts, stir a couple times, and put back in the microwave for 3 1/2 minutes. Again, quickly add the butter and vanilla, stir until combined, and put in the microwave for 2 more minutes. Finally add the baking soda, stir briefly and pour onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.