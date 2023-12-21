It was a Christmas miracle here at the KELOLAND LIVING studio because we had none other than Mitchell’s Mom. She found an extremely simple way to make peanut brittle…in a microwave.
We wanted to see this for ourselves…however, since this recipe is time sensitive, we needed to keep the cooking moving along.
Here’s the recipe:
- 1 Cup Sugar
- 1/2 Cup Cornstarch
- 1 Cup Peanuts
- 1 Tablespoon Butter
- 1 Tablespoon Vanilla
- 1 teaspoon Baking Soda
Combine the sugar and cornstarch, stir, then microwave 4 minutes. Quickly add the peanuts, stir a couple times, and put back in the microwave for 3 1/2 minutes. Again, quickly add the butter and vanilla, stir until combined, and put in the microwave for 2 more minutes. Finally add the baking soda, stir briefly and pour onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.