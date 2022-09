We all love a trendy snack, and we’ve covered a lot of them from waffles to charcuterie boards. The newest trending snack? Bronuts. Our favorite baker, owner of Figtales Bakery, Stacie Suedkamp, stopped by to show us how we can whip up these brownie-doughnut hybrids to scratch the snack itch when those chocolate cravings strike.

Bronuts