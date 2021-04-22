Be your own barista and save money by trying these copycat recipes!

Coffee makes the world go round. Or at least it feels that way when you’re running out the door after maybe too little sleep. While many people visit their favorite barista every day, the costs can start to add up. That’s why we’re showing you how you can DIY a few favorites that you can whip up in almost no time. The best part? You can stop ordering and paying for that $7 beverage. Today we’re showing you a homemade pink drink, and a shaken brown sugar oat milk latte.

Pink drink recipe: Homemade Starbucks Pink Drink | Nutmeg Nanny

Brown sugar milk latte recipe: Copycat Starbucks Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso – Cass Clay Cooking

