Banana bread mug cake to satisfy your cravings

Recipes
Recipe:

  • 1/2 medium overripe banana mashed very well
  • 1 tbsp coconut flour 
  • 1 tbsp nut butter 
  • 2-3 tbsp milk of choice
  • 1/8 tsp baking powder
  • chocolate chips of choice optional

Directions for microwave:

  • In a small mixing bowl, combine your mashed banana and coconut flour and mix very well. Add your nut butter of choice and mix into it- It should be a VERY thick batter.
  • Using a tablespoon at a time, add dairy free milk of choice until you reach a thick and creamy consistency. Stir through the chocolate chips is desired.
  • Transfer to a mug or microwave safe cereal bowl and cook for 1 minute, or until desired texture is achieved (this varies microwave to microwave).

For the oven version:

  • Preheat the oven to 350 Fahrenheit and coat an oven safe ramekin with oil and set aside.
  • Do as above but transfer to the greased ramekin and bake for 10-12 minutes, or until desired consistency is achieved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

