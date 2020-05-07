Banana bread mug cake to satisfy your cravings

Recipe:
- 1/2 medium overripe banana mashed very well
- 1 tbsp coconut flour
- 1 tbsp nut butter
- 2-3 tbsp milk of choice
- 1/8 tsp baking powder
- chocolate chips of choice optional
Directions for microwave:
- In a small mixing bowl, combine your mashed banana and coconut flour and mix very well. Add your nut butter of choice and mix into it- It should be a VERY thick batter.
- Using a tablespoon at a time, add dairy free milk of choice until you reach a thick and creamy consistency. Stir through the chocolate chips is desired.
- Transfer to a mug or microwave safe cereal bowl and cook for 1 minute, or until desired texture is achieved (this varies microwave to microwave).
For the oven version:
- Preheat the oven to 350 Fahrenheit and coat an oven safe ramekin with oil and set aside.
- Do as above but transfer to the greased ramekin and bake for 10-12 minutes, or until desired consistency is achieved.