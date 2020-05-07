Banana bread mug cake to satisfy your cravings

If you have never tried kombucha before, now is the perfect time. From its probiotics to an impressive list of other health benefits, it's a great way to keep your gut happy and healthy. For those of you who already were fans of kombucha at first sip, Emily Wilson shares us how to get set up brewing our own batches at home.

Emily Wilson is a raw vegan chef and the owner of Bee Loved Kitchen. You can learn more about her and her food on her website.