Ava’s amazing Alfredo sauce

Being a busy parent means there is a lot to juggle, from sports, to play dates, one of the things that may slip your mind every now and then is dinner… At least at Ashley’s house.
Luckily, she has one of the greatest gifts a parent can have: A child who loves to cook, and is amazing at it. Today, her daughter, Ava, is here to show us how we can whip a meal so easy that anyone can do it.
Ava’s Alfredo Sauce
- 1/2 cup Parmesan
- 1/2 cup Gruyere
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1 cup heavy cream
- Garlic salt
- Fresh parsley
Melt the butter in a saucepan and then add heavy cream. Add in cheese and stir until fully incorporated. Add garlic salt to taste. Garnish with fresh parsley and additional parmesan cheese. Enjoy!