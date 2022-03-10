Traditional family recipes can be passed from generation to generation, making them incredibly sought after. Vince Danh grew up making the Vietnamese dish Pho. He joined us in the studio today to teach us how to make this noodle soup that is so good you’ll want a second helping – and that’s “pho sure.”

A finished bowl of pho

Vince Danh calls pho the “Ambassador of Vietnamese food” because it’s universally loved and can be found in every Vietnamese restaurant. One thing you might not know about it? In Vietnam it’s actually a breakfast food!

Ingredients to make pho

Pho ingredients:

Beef Broth

Banh pho rice noodles

rice noodles Onions

Bean sprouts

Beef Eye of Round – cut very thin and rare

Thai basil

Culantro

Hoisen sauce

Sriracha sauce

Vince Danh and Ashley Thompson Cooking pho

To start this labor of love, you make a broth out of beef bones that have been cooked for 5-8 hours with spices like ginger, charred onion, star anise and cinnamon.

Then you start building your pho. The Danh Family’s roots are in Southern Vietnam so their Southern-style pho has more herbs and seasoning than a more traditional pho.

Add the rice noodles to your bowl then add onions, bean sprouts and very thin cut beef (the boiling broth actually cooks the beef!). Add broth so it covers the noodles and then top with Thai basil and culantro.

Vince Danh says the two best friends of pho are Hoisen sauce and Sriracha sauce. You get a little sweet and a little spicy. Drizzle your sauces on top of your pho to complete this “un-pho-gettable” dish and enjoy!

Traditional Pho sauces

Learn more about Vietnamese culture >Chúc mừng năm mới! Happy Lunar New Year!