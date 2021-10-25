All treats, no tricks: Warm up with these Halloween cocoa balls

We’re less than a week away from Halloween, which means that if you’re planning a spook party you’re going to need a few treats to avoid those nasty tricks.

We’re being joined by Jess Rooney, owner of Dakota Snow. She’s here today to show us how we can put a new spin on hot cocoa bombs so we’re able to have fun with all the ghosts and ghouls.

