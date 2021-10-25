All treats, no tricks: Warm up with these Halloween cocoa balls

SPENCER, IOWA (KELO) -- A traffic stop in Spencer, Iowa on Sunday turned into a high-speed chase. At one point, the chase exceeded speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Eventually, the Chevy Tahoe left the road and could no longer move. But the driver, 31-year-old Shawn Gaston, refused to get out of the SUV. A high-risk entry and arrest team was brought in and Gaston was taken into custody.