Is there anything better than the classic potato chips and dip? With anything from buffalo chicken dip to a hand made salsa, it’s all spectacular. Is there a way to put a new spin on the classic?

W were joined by the mind behind the “Random Sweets” blog and the “Funeral Potatoes & Wool Mittens” podcast, Staci Perry-Mergenthal. She joined us to show us how we can whip up our own pasta chips that are sure to be a standout at your next gathering.

Pasta chips
INGREDIENTS

For the Pasta Chips

  • 8 ounces rigatoni pasta
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning 
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly cracked pepper

For the Whipped Feta Dip

  • 4 ounces crumbled feta cheese
  • 2 ounces Greek yogurt
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
Staci Perry-Mergenthal with Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set
