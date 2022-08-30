Is there anything better than the classic potato chips and dip? With anything from buffalo chicken dip to a hand made salsa, it’s all spectacular. Is there a way to put a new spin on the classic?



W were joined by the mind behind the “Random Sweets” blog and the “Funeral Potatoes & Wool Mittens” podcast, Staci Perry-Mergenthal. She joined us to show us how we can whip up our own pasta chips that are sure to be a standout at your next gathering.

Pasta chips

INGREDIENTS

For the Pasta Chips

8 ounces rigatoni pasta

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

½ teaspoon garlic powder

Kosher salt

Freshly cracked pepper

For the Whipped Feta Dip

4 ounces crumbled feta cheese

2 ounces Greek yogurt

1 garlic clove

2 tablespoons olive oil