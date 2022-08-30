Is there anything better than the classic potato chips and dip? With anything from buffalo chicken dip to a hand made salsa, it’s all spectacular. Is there a way to put a new spin on the classic?
W were joined by the mind behind the “Random Sweets” blog and the “Funeral Potatoes & Wool Mittens” podcast, Staci Perry-Mergenthal. She joined us to show us how we can whip up our own pasta chips that are sure to be a standout at your next gathering.
INGREDIENTS
For the Pasta Chips
- 8 ounces rigatoni pasta
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 3 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- Kosher salt
- Freshly cracked pepper
For the Whipped Feta Dip
- 4 ounces crumbled feta cheese
- 2 ounces Greek yogurt
- 1 garlic clove
- 2 tablespoons olive oil