Whether it’s a layer cake, a Bundt cake, a molten cake, or a pound cake, I think we can all agree on one thing: Chocolate cake is the bomb. Ashley prefers hers in layers with an almond buttercream frosting. Brittany says she is more of a molten lava cake kind of girl. But in honor of today being National Chocolate Cake Day, our hosts put another spin on chocolate cake by showing you how to make it in an air fryer. If you’ve got a friend who has maybe shelved her air fryer in the basement, like Ashley, this just might be the recipe to get it out of the moth balls to whip up dessert for tonight to celebrate.

Air fryer chocolate cake recipe:

3/4 cup flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 1/2 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

6 tbsp. sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla

2 tbsp. vegetable oil

1/2 cup water

Directions:

Combine dry ingredients and wet ingredients separately, then mix together. Spray glass bowl with cooking spray. Pour batter into the bowl. Place in the center of your air fryer and cook for 25-30 minutes at 330 degrees. Cool completely. Hallow out the center using a perry knife and spoon. Fill it with hot fudge, caramel, chocolate syrup, ice cream or anything your heart desires.