Although the Holidays are a time for indulgence, that doesn’t mean we have to completely give up on healthy eating. In fact, plant-based treats can satisfy any craving while still nourishing our bodies.



That’s what today’s guest Emily Wilson believes wholeheartedly as the founder of the aptly named Bee Loved Kitchen. Emily is an acclaimed raw vegan chef on a mission to show us that decadent chocolate peppermint truffles can be deliciously made purely from natural, raw products. (See recipe below)

Chocolate Peppermint Truffles Recipe:

1 cup walnuts

1/2 cup almonds

1/3 cup cacao powder

1/4 tsp sea salt

1 tsp peppermint extract

1/2 tsp vanilla

13 medjool dates

2 tbsp maple