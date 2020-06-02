Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 33 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 62; Active cases at 1,015

A summer treat with plenty of nutrients: Strawberry banana popsicles

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

Registered Dietitian, Kelsey Johnson, is joining us today to share a homemade strawberry banana Popsicle recipe that uses fresh fruit and healthy ingredients that is sure to satisfy not only your kids taste buds but also yours.

Strawberry Banana Popsicle Recipe:
1 Cup vanilla Greek yogurt
1 cup 1% milk
1 1/2 cups strawberries, sliced
1 medium banana, peeled and sliced

Directions:
Slice strawberries and banana into medium sized pieces.
In a blender, combine all the ingredients and blend.
Pour mixture into popsicle molds and place in freezer.
Freeze for 3 hours or completely frozen. Freeze overnight, if desired.

For more recipes visit Kelsey’s website: www.605dietitian.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests