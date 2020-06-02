A summer treat with plenty of nutrients: Strawberry banana popsicles

Registered Dietitian, Kelsey Johnson, is joining us today to share a homemade strawberry banana Popsicle recipe that uses fresh fruit and healthy ingredients that is sure to satisfy not only your kids taste buds but also yours.
Strawberry Banana Popsicle Recipe:
1 Cup vanilla Greek yogurt
1 cup 1% milk
1 1/2 cups strawberries, sliced
1 medium banana, peeled and sliced
Directions:
Slice strawberries and banana into medium sized pieces.
In a blender, combine all the ingredients and blend.
Pour mixture into popsicle molds and place in freezer.
Freeze for 3 hours or completely frozen. Freeze overnight, if desired.
For more recipes visit Kelsey’s website: www.605dietitian.com.