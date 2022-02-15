All the way back during World War II a story began to circulate that carrots can make your eyesight better. Well after more than 80 years we know that the story is a myth, but while carrots can’t make your eyesight better they can make a delicious cake.



We’re celebrating Carrot Cake with a new take on the classic dessert. Tristan Chasing Hawk is a local baker. He joined us today to share how we can have a carrot cake and tiramisu too. Even if all it makes better is our day.

Ashley’s failed attempt at this otherwise delicious carrot cake tiramisu

Local baker Tristan Chasing Hawk with Ashley Thompson

CARROT SHEET CAKE

¾ cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

3 large eggs (at room temperature)

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ¾ cups finely grated carrots

Preheat oven to 335 degrees

Cover large baking sheet with parchment paper and cooking spray

Combine flour, baking powder, and spices in small bowl.

In a separate bowl, beat three room temp eggs for five minutes on high

Add sugar and vanilla and then beat for one more minute on high

Add dry ingredients to egg mixture and mix until just combined

Stir in carrots

Pour over large baking sheet and spread out

Bake at 335 for 10-12 minutes (do not under bake)

Remove from oven, take cake off of baking sheet and let cool slightly

Cut into smaller, stackable pieces

TIRAMISU CREAM

¾ cup of cream cheese (softened)

½ tsp vanilla extract

½ cup of sugar (split)

8 ounces of mascarpone

4 large egg yolks

In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese and ¼ cup of sugar on high until light and fluffy

Add 8 ounces of mascarpone and beat again until fluffy

In a separate bowl, beat four large egg yolks with ¼ cup of sugar on high until pale and ribbony

Add a scoopful of cheese mixture to egg mixture and stir until combined

Add entire egg mixture to cheese bowl and mix until just combined

Put cream into pastry bag or Ziploc for easier assembly

ASSEMBLY

1 cup espresso or strong coffee

2 tbsp rum or cognac

Cocoa powder/ground cinnamon for dusting