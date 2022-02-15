All the way back during World War II a story began to circulate that carrots can make your eyesight better. Well after more than 80 years we know that the story is a myth, but while carrots can’t make your eyesight better they can make a delicious cake.
We’re celebrating Carrot Cake with a new take on the classic dessert. Tristan Chasing Hawk is a local baker. He joined us today to share how we can have a carrot cake and tiramisu too. Even if all it makes better is our day.
CARROT SHEET CAKE
¾ cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
3 large eggs (at room temperature)
2/3 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 ¾ cups finely grated carrots
- Preheat oven to 335 degrees
- Cover large baking sheet with parchment paper and cooking spray
- Combine flour, baking powder, and spices in small bowl.
- In a separate bowl, beat three room temp eggs for five minutes on high
- Add sugar and vanilla and then beat for one more minute on high
- Add dry ingredients to egg mixture and mix until just combined
- Stir in carrots
- Pour over large baking sheet and spread out
- Bake at 335 for 10-12 minutes (do not under bake)
- Remove from oven, take cake off of baking sheet and let cool slightly
- Cut into smaller, stackable pieces
TIRAMISU CREAM
¾ cup of cream cheese (softened)
½ tsp vanilla extract
½ cup of sugar (split)
8 ounces of mascarpone
4 large egg yolks
- In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese and ¼ cup of sugar on high until light and fluffy
- Add 8 ounces of mascarpone and beat again until fluffy
- In a separate bowl, beat four large egg yolks with ¼ cup of sugar on high until pale and ribbony
- Add a scoopful of cheese mixture to egg mixture and stir until combined
- Add entire egg mixture to cheese bowl and mix until just combined
- Put cream into pastry bag or Ziploc for easier assembly
ASSEMBLY
1 cup espresso or strong coffee
2 tbsp rum or cognac
Cocoa powder/ground cinnamon for dusting
- Make 1 cup or so of espresso or strong coffee
- Add two tablespoons of rum or cognac
- Quickly dunk cake pieces in espresso mixture and alternate layers with cheese mixture
- Let sit in fridge for a couple hours or overnight
- Dust lightly with cocoa and cinnamon powder and enjoy