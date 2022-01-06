A lemon twist on dessert lasagna

Mention lasagna and almost immediately, mouths start to salivate at the thought of all that melted cheese, layers of lasagna noodles, and just the right amount of spice to pair with cheesy garlic bread.
Okay, don’t get carried away! Because the lasagna we’re making today has none of that…well, except for the layers. Only these layers are made up of an Oreo crust, lemon pudding and whipped cream. Bet we’ve got you salivating now, huh? So let’s dig in and show you how to create Lemon Lasagna to bring a little sunshine to the table on these grey January days.
- 14.3 oz package Lemon Oreos – or Golden Oreos about 36 cookies
- 6 tbsp unsalted butter melted
- 8 oz cream cheese softened
- 1/2 cup margarine or butter
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 16 oz cool whip or you can make your own cream
- 7.8 oz lemon instant pudding
- 3 cups milk
- lemons for garnish
- optional: lemon wafer cookies or ladyfingers for “noodles” and white chocolate chips for more texture