Even though its Easter, the sweet treats don’t have to be relegated to just jelly beans and chocolate bunnies. Why not take a cue from the bunny himself and incorporate his favorite food – carrots. Emily Wilson, owner of Bee Loved Kitchen, stopped to show us how to whip up a bunny-approved treat, carrot cake bliss balls.
Carrot cake bliss ball recipe:
1 cup walnuts
1 cup almonds or coconut
8 medjool dates
1/4 tsp sea salt
1/4 tsp cinnamon
6 drops vanilla
1/2 cup carrots
1 Tbsp. pure maple syrup
Directions:
Blend dry ingredients and vanilla first. Add the rest of the ingredients. Blend all together until it’s mixed well with no chunks. Enjoy!