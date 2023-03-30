Even though its Easter, the sweet treats don’t have to be relegated to just jelly beans and chocolate bunnies. Why not take a cue from the bunny himself and incorporate his favorite food – carrots. Emily Wilson, owner of Bee Loved Kitchen, stopped to show us how to whip up a bunny-approved treat, carrot cake bliss balls.

Carrot cake bliss ball recipe:

1 cup walnuts

1 cup almonds or coconut

8 medjool dates

1/4 tsp sea salt

1/4 tsp cinnamon

6 drops vanilla

1/2 cup carrots

1 Tbsp. pure maple syrup

Directions:

Blend dry ingredients and vanilla first. Add the rest of the ingredients. Blend all together until it’s mixed well with no chunks. Enjoy!

