Finding the happy medium between an “eat-on-the-run” breakfast and ” a sit-down and dig in” breakfast isn’t easy.
Enter the breakfast quesadilla! If you’ve made one before, you’re probably used to cooking the eggs and then the tortilla and then combining everything. Only on today’s show we’re showing you a hack that can make a breakfast you eat on the run and still feel like you got a breakfast like Mom used to make.
Pico De Gallo
- 1 red onion
- 1 bunch of cilantro
- 1 poblano pepper
- 1 jalapeno
- 6 roma tomatoes
- Juice of 1 lime
- 2 cloves garlic
Dice and combine in salad spinner and then spin and serve.
Breakfast quesadilla
- 2 whole wheat tortillas
- 2 eggs
- .25 c cheese
Instructions
- Add 1 tortilla to pre-heated pan
- Add two beaten eggs over tortilla
- Cook with lid for 2 minutes
- Add cheese
- Top with second tortilla
- Cook with lid for one minute Flip and cook additional 2 minutes