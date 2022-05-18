Finding the happy medium between an “eat-on-the-run” breakfast and ” a sit-down and dig in” breakfast isn’t easy.



Enter the breakfast quesadilla! If you’ve made one before, you’re probably used to cooking the eggs and then the tortilla and then combining everything. Only on today’s show we’re showing you a hack that can make a breakfast you eat on the run and still feel like you got a breakfast like Mom used to make.

Breakfast quesadilla

Pico De Gallo

1 red onion

1 bunch of cilantro

1 poblano pepper

1 jalapeno

6 roma tomatoes

Juice of 1 lime

2 cloves garlic

Dice and combine in salad spinner and then spin and serve.

2 whole wheat tortillas

2 eggs

.25 c cheese

Instructions